Rain, snowy weather forecast for Northwest as clipper system moves over Great Lakes, Northeast

Another clipper system will move across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast on Wednesday, including a wintry mix.

Snow accumulations are expected to be generally light.

Another round of rain and mountain snow are forecast for the Northwest, and then conditions in the region will relax for a few days.

Flood warnings are in effect there, where several rivers will be at or near major flood stage.

Temperatures are going to be incredibly warm for many states across the U.S.

Records will be set for the northern and central Plains, with temperatures soaring to as high as 30 degrees above average.

Some of that warmth will start to move into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday and Thursday.