Rain, flooding forecast across Northeast, mid-Atlantic

A persistent coastal low will bring rain, winds and cool temperatures to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Coastal flooding will also be an issue, with a strong onshore flow.

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up again across the Southwest and into the southern Rockies.

A strong cold front will move into the Midwest on Wednesday.

NATIONAL GUARD BRINGS SUPPLIES TO ISLANDS CUT OFF FROM FLORIDA AFTER HURRICANE IAN

The West Coast and Plains states are still hanging onto summertime highs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We’re watching two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic with no imminent threat to the U.S. so far, and the weather will be dry and warm across Florida for the ongoing recovery effort.