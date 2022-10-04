FOX News 

Rain, flooding forecast across Northeast, mid-Atlantic

A persistent coastal low will bring rain, winds and cool temperatures to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The Northeast futuretrack
(Credit: Fox News)

Coastal flooding will also be an issue, with a strong onshore flow.

Rain forecast over the next two days in the Southwest
(Credit: Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up again across the Southwest and into the southern Rockies.

Tuesday forecast highs across the U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

A strong cold front will move into the Midwest on Wednesday.

NATIONAL GUARD BRINGS SUPPLIES TO ISLANDS CUT OFF FROM FLORIDA AFTER HURRICANE IAN

Florida’s forecast high temperatures on Tuesday
(Credit: Fox News)

The West Coast and Plains states are still hanging onto summertime highs.

The chance of development in the tropics
(Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We’re watching two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic with no imminent threat to the U.S. so far, and the weather will be dry and warm across Florida for the ongoing recovery effort.