Rachel Dolezal launches OnlyFans for ‘foot pics’ and ‘squats’

She’s dipping her toe into the water of OnlyFans.

Infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal announced her new hustle: Selling foot photos on the NSFW content subscription service.

“I got approved! . . . LINK IN BIO,” the 43-year-old — who is notorious for being white but pretending to be black — captioned an Instagram image of her new OnlyFans page.

The former president of Spokane, Washington’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter went on to announce she’ll begin sharing content on Sept. 1, promising three weekly posts “+ others sprinkled in = 12+ content pieces per month.”

She’s currently offering the first 10 subscribers 40 percent off, or just $3 for their first 30 days.

“A little something for (almost) everyone,” she promises on-the-fence subscribers, noting they can “cancel at anytime, including after the 30-day discount subs.”

According to a bullet-pointed list, her future OnlyFans content will include “Monday Motivation = Gym/Fitness/Squats N Other Stuff” followed by “Wednesday WorkDay = Hair-chair Conversations with my clients + HairTutorials” and “Friday Unwind: I bring the Art, you bring the wine/drinks. Watch me create & discuss my art.”

Alongside these routine themes will be postings of other “random” stuff including “foot pics” and “posts of me using stuff people buy from my Amazon wishlist.”

This is not the first time Dolezal has attempted to cash in on her notoriety: She has previously hawked homemade lollipops, Melanin Spectrum dolls and a $1,000 sculpture of an electric chair. Side hustles are the only way Dolezal — who also goes by the Nigerian name Nkechi Amare Diallo — can currently make cash, as she’s been unable to get a job, she claimed earlier this year.

“I started with applying for all of the things I was qualified for and after interviews and getting turned down, I even applied to jobs that didn’t even require degrees, being a maid at a hotel, working at a casino,” Dolezal said in a February interview with former “Today” host Tamron Hall. “I wasn’t able to get any of those jobs either.”

