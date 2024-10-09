Race to escape reaches final hours as Category 5 hurricane set to hit Florida and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘UNFORTUNATE RESPONSE CYCLE’ – Former FEMA administrator joins The FOX News Rundown to discuss the Government’s response to Hurricane Helene and their preparation for Milton.

TOP 3

1. Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida as time runs out to evacuate.

2. Arizona begins in-person and absentee voting.

3. Florida sheriff issues warning for authorities.

MAJOR HEADLINES

CHOPPED ‘WORD’ SALAD – CBS ’60 Minutes’ appears to edit Harris’ answer — Trump team immediately responds. Continue reading …

UNDERMINING AMERICA – Walz reveals major constitutional change he’d pursue if elected. Continue reading …

‘WE HAVE DREAMS’ – Harris fumbles when Colbert asks what ‘major’ changes she’d bring over Biden presidency. Continue reading …

COLD SNAP – Storm chaser issues stark warning as once-in-a-lifetime beast taunts millions. Continue reading …

PEACE OUT – Kate Middleton ‘throws up her hands in disgust’ as she quits the game, expert reveals. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘PROFIT OVER SAFETY’ – More than a dozen states and DC file lawsuits against TikTok, claiming platform harms youth mental health. Continue reading …

OUTSIDE INFLUENCE – Biden-Harris admin sought UK’s advice on combating online ‘disinformation’: documents. Continue reading …

JUST PEACHY – Georgia Democratic Party Chair reveals message to undecided GOP voters. Continue reading …

‘DINNERTIME ROBBERIES’ – ‘Joke’ Biden-Harris border policy fueling violent South American gang terrorizing key swing county: GOP Candidate. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘ADMISSION OF WRONGDOING’ – Virginia school hit with civil rights complaint, accused of racial discrimination against Whites. Continue reading …

‘I’M BROKE’ – Atlanta locals slam the state of the current economy. Continue reading …

MISSING FROM THE MEDIA – 80 days and counting, Harris has denied voters a formal press conference. Continue reading …

‘ALL I COULD THINK OF’ – Tim Walz reveals the odd nickname he has for Kamala Harris on his phone. Continue reading …

OPINION

ARNON MISHKIN – 5 key numbers that will decide the 2024 presidential election. Continue reading …

MATT WHITAKER – The hidden truth: America’s crime crisis isn’t over. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

‘PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE’ – Former Disney star Sabrina Carpenter embraces ‘dark, weird sides’ of fame. Continue reading …

QUICK SNACK – Canned tuna fish is protein in a pinch that can be stored in your pantry. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on healthy foods, stealthy objects and October occasions. Take the quiz here …

FOX NEWS DIGITAL’S SUPREME COURT QUIZ – How much does an associate justice get paid? Take the quiz here …

INTO THIN AIR – Due to Hurricane Milton, sick passengers were airlifted off a cruise ship near Florida. See video …

WATCH

TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT – Kamala Harris is ‘flat-out lying’ on the border crisis. See video …

LORA RIES – FEMA has been ‘slow and inadequate.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

