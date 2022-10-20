Quinton Simon’s mom downs shots, flirts with bar staff amid search for toddler’s remains

Quinton Simon’s mom and grandmother were spotted at a popular Georgia bar Tuesday night downing top-shelf tequila shots and flirting with staff amid a search for the missing toddler authorities believe is dead, according to reports.

Leilani Simon, the 20-month-old’s mother and the main suspect in his Oct. 5 disappearance, was drinking with her mom, Billie Joe Howell at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island outside Savannah, Georgia, the New York Post reported.

“They were having a great time, like they didn’t have a care in the world,” a server told the newspaper. “They were drinking Patr?n shots in the deck area, being loud and laughing. It’s almost like they were trying to draw attention to themselves.”

A manager at Sting Ray’s declined to comment to Fox News Digital.

Staffers told WSAV that the mom-and-daughter duo stayed for hours and ran up a $300 tab as a small group of protesters gathered outside their home.

Simon, 22, and her mom began boozing at the bar shortly after federal agents wrapped up the first day of their search of a local landfill they believe contains Quinton’s remains.

“People were getting upset. They just wanted them out of here,” a worker said. “It was really strange.”

More than a dozen agents descended on the sprawling mound of refuse beginning at sunrise Thursday, marking the third day of the search.

Police said at a press conference earlier this week that they believe the boy’s body was discarded in a “specific dumpster,” which was transported to the landfill.

FBI Savannah Senior Supervisory Special Agent Will Clark told reporters Tuesday that the focus on the landfill wasn’t random.

“We did not want to end up at this point, but the evidence has taken us here,” Clark said. “We have evidence, specific evidence, that leads us to this large property.”

Quinton was last seen Oct. 5 inside the family’s Buckhalter Road home in Savannah, where he lived with his brother, his mom, his mom’s boyfriend and his maternal grandparents, authorities said.

Simon called police at 9:40 a.m. and reported her son missing.

The mom told a police dispatcher she awoke to find her door open and her son gone and believed someone had entered the room and taken him, according to WCJL, citing audio of the call.

The Chatham County Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation, has identified Quinton’s mother as “the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.”

Simon and her mother were staying at the Sandcastle Inn on Tybee Island as of Wednesday morning, according to WSAV.

The outlet obtained a video clip shot more than 10 days ago showing Howell in an intense argument with Quinton’s babysitter over the planning of a memorial for the boy. At the time, police had not yet announced that they believed the child was dead, according to the report.

Police urge anyone with information related to the case to call 912-667-3134.

Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.