Quick-moving Texas river flood caught on camera in timelapse video

The short time it took the Llano River to overflow and flood central Texas on July 4 is illustrated in a sped up timelapse video, allowing viewers to see just how dramatically and quickly the water level rose.

Unusually heavy rain decimated the state’s Hill Country region, triggering catastrophic flash floods that left at least 80 people dead over the weekend. Footage shows a section of the river situated near Kingsland, which is roughly 100 miles northeast of hardest-hit Kerr County. The water can be seen swelling dramatically in just over 10 minutes.

“I record the crossing 24/7 with a security camera,” Robert Ivey told newsgathering website Storyful. “The river crossing is also known as ‘the slab’ and is a local swimming spot.”

Flash flooding began around 5:14 p.m. and completely inundated the area by 5:30 pm, according to the timestamp on the video.

In the footage, authorities can be seen blocking off the road and gradually retreating as rising waters threatened to overtake the area at an alarming speed.

Kingsland, located about 70 miles northwest of Austin, was among several communities impacted by Texas’ deadly flooding.

Kerr County – located farther southwest – suffered the highest reported death toll, with officials confirming at least 80 deaths by Monday morning. Many of the victims were attending an all-girls summer camp in the area, authorities said. Dozens remain unaccounted for as search and rescue efforts continue across the region.

Meteorologists say the flooding was driven by a slow-moving storm system that dumped several inches of rain in a matter of hours, overwhelming local waterways and catching many off guard despite flash flood warnings.