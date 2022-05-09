Queens mother struck in horrific hit-and-run involving stolen truck has died: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Queens woman who was struck during a horrific hit-and-run involving a stolen truck on Mother’s Day succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning, her family told the New York Post.

Video of the incident obtained by Fox News Digital shows the mother of four, 49-year-old Florence Ngwu, attempting to confront a driver who had just hit multiple cars on a dead-end road.

“Oh my god this car is hitting all these cars, bro,” a bystander who took the video could be heard saying.

FAMILY OF LOS ANGELES WOMAN KILLED BY TEEN SPEEDING IN LAMBORGHINI WINS $18.85 MILLION LAWSUIT

The truck eventually clipped and dragged an SUV as it attempted to get away, pinning Ngwu between the SUV and another parked car.



next



prev



The suspect, who was driving a stolen truck from nearby “Pawar Builders,” then sped away through a stop sign.

The bystander’s video shows Ngwu pinned between the vehicles as her family members scramble to try to help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ngwu’s niece told the New York Post that the family is “in shock, grief — everything seems surreal.”

“We’re all just devastated,” she told the newspaper.

The NYPD did not have any suspects in custody as of Monday afternoon.