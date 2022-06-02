NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

ROYAL CELEBRATIONS – Britain celebrates 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign at Platinum Jubilee ceremony. Continue reading …

WOKE CAPITAL – Stacey Abrams on board of group giving millions to push CRT, prison abolition. Continue reading …

‘A FLOP’ – MSNBC, CNN, ABC and more gloat over Sussmann acquittal and cast doubt on Durham probe. Continue reading …

WIPED CLEAN – Biden takes unprecedented step to cancel $6 billion in student loan debt. Continue reading …

‘DIDN’T WANT TO BE PREACHED TO’ – Harvard graduate walks out of Merrick Garland’s commencement address. Continue reading …

POLITICS

BIDEN’S ECONOMY FAILS – President’s economic achievements fall flat despite White House initiative, Americans say. Continue reading …

‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED DIRT’ – Gaetz, Jordan demand answers from FBI on workspace at Democratic law firm. Continue reading …

MIDTERM WARNING – Biden admin ‘directly responsible’ for gas prices, inflation, and they’ll pay for it in midterms, GOP rep says. Continue reading …

COMMERCIAL CONTROVERSY – Democrat wears a noose in a new ad blasting GOP Sen. Rand Paul. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘EXPOSED REALLY DREADFUL BEHAVIOR’ – Why former AG Bill Barr is ‘proud’ of Durham despite Sussmann acquittal. Continue reading …

STILL ON TOP – Fox News crushes MSNBC, CNN viewership in May, ‘The Five’ finishes as most-watched show. Continue reading …

SELECTIVE COVERAGE – Media largely ignored Sussmann trial until verdict allowed Durham probe to be smeared, expert says. Continue reading …

RADICAL GUN CONTROL – ‘The View’ hostWhoopi Goldberg suggests banning AR-15s, arresting owners. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Where is Hollywood as Biden’s crises grow? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – While leaders disarm you, they are busy decriminalizing serious crimes. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The circus is finally over, but there were no real winners in the Depp-Heard trial. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Americans know zero accountability when they see it. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

RACIAL OVERHAUL – Traffic reforms to promote racial equity are ‘100%’ related to increases in violent crime, expert says. Continue reading …

LEAVING THE FIELD – Star player announces his retirement from NFL at 29 after ‘tragic loss.’ Continue reading …

CHARLES NOT IN CHARGE – Queen Elizabeth’s heir Prince Charles isn’t in a hurry to be king for this reason, royal filmmaker says. Continue reading …

LIABLE? – Gun manufacturer sued by New York City subway shooting victim. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“The circus is finally over, at least for now. A Northern Virginia jury has awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.”

– SEAN HANNITY

