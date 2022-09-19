Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral, Biden waffles on 2024 run and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

DAY OF MOURNING – World says final farewell to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II after 70-year reign. Follow Fox News Digital’s live coverage here …

COLD SHOULDER – Prince Harry allegedly ‘distraught’ over key difference in brother’s uniform at queen’s vigil. Continue reading …

‘NO FIRM DECISION’ – President Biden on if he’s running again in 2024: ‘That remains to be seen.’ Continue reading …

HEADS IN CLOUDS – UN General Assembly focuses on climate change despite war in Europe, China aggression. Continue reading …

RECRUITMENT RELAPSE – Long, slow decline of the US military’s all-volunteer force puts America in danger. Continue reading … –

POLITICS

‘CRITICAL STAGE’ – Senate Republicans ramping up pressure in Hunter Biden probe. Continue reading …

POLL PROBLEM? – Could polls about battleground Senate races be wrong? Democrat, Republican strategists weigh in. Continue reading …

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS – NYC Mayor Eric Adams accuses GOP governors of sending migrant buses to distract from their own problems. Continue reading …

PRESIDENT’S PLAN -What Biden would do if China launched ‘unprecedented attack’ on Taiwan. Continue reading …

MEDIA

HIGH COST OF EDUCATION – Oregon department of education doles out millions in under-enrolled preschool program, up to $229K per student Continue reading …

BLURRED LINES – The Atlantic publishes article that argues ‘separating sports by sex doesn’t make sense.’ Continue reading …

‘RACIAL AND ETHNIC TENSIONS’ – NYT blames Russian trolls for amplifying antisemitism allegations that took down the Women’s March movement. Continue reading …

‘REMARKABLE’ – Chuck Todd on new NBC poll: Biden ‘getting a lift from simply Donald Trump’s presence.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – New York Times will endorse left-wing candidates ‘until the end of time.’ Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – Democrats are guilty of the exact same things they rail against. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘COMPLETELY OVERRUN’ – Texas business owner forced to sell family BBQ shop after migrant break ins. Continue reading …

ROBBING RETIREES – Financial expert says government-fueled inflation is killing retirements. Continue reading …

MOTORS TO MEDICINE – Cleveland auto mechanic becomes doctor at age 51, inspires others to pursue their dreams. Continue reading …

LOUDER THAN WORDS – Media largely ignores obscene chant at college football game. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“These Democrats hate democracy unless it delivers the only acceptable outcome in their view, power for Democrats. They have a mindset of a totalitarian one-party state.”

– STEVE HILTON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.