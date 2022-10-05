Purdue University student killed; roommate in custody, police say

A Purdue University student was killed in his dorm room, and the victim’s roommate has been arrested, school officials said on Wednesday.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement that the victim’s roommate called authorities to report the incident and is in custody as a suspect.

“This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event,” Daniels said in a statement.

Daniels said that the Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.

Purdue University staff are offering counseling and support services to students.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.