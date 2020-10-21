Pumpkin tossed off Indiana overpass smashes car windshield, narrowly misses college student

A college student in Indiana driving home from looking at haunted houses got a different kind of scare on Sunday when he was nearly hit by a pumpkin that came smashing through his car windshield.

Caleb Needham, 20, was driving along Interstate 70 in Hendricks County west of Indianapolis around 4 a.m. when a pumpkin was tossed from a highway overpass near Danville.

“I just started shaking because I guess I was so scared,” Needham said Monday.

Needham told FOX59 he saw a semi-truck swerve as he approached the overpass before a pumpkin flew right through his windshield seconds later.

The pumpkin left a basketball-sized hole on the passenger side of his car and landed in the empty front passenger seat.

Needham then pulled over, putting his flashers on to alert other drivers.

“I’m glad it happened to me, where it was just me in the car, and it wasn’t like a family coming back from vacation like a family loses a mother or father or a child or their children,” he told FOX59.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police and Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area and checked the overpass but found no clues.

Indiana State Police told FOX59 they are investigating the incident and are asking drivers to be vigilant and report if there are children or teenagers up on overpasses.

“This is something we take very seriously,” ISP Sgt. John Perrine told FOX59. “This is a criminal act that could have criminal consequences, and so we want people to know this is a very serious offense to do that. You could kill somebody.”

While the Indiana State University student had a close encounter with the pumpkin, he found a way to make light of the frightening incident.

“Not all pumpkins are bad pumpkins, but on a real note blessed to have come out of the incident alive and with no injuries,” he shared on Instagram.