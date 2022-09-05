Puget Sound plane crash search for survivors continues

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One person was killed, and nine people are still missing after a seaplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay off of the Washington state coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that temporary flight restrictions had been established by the Federal Aviation Administration, with first-light searches set to resume on Monday by aircraft and crews.

Two Coast Guard cutters, the Osprey and the Blue Shark, searched throughout the evening.

The Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff and S. Whidbey Fire/EMS were on the scene.

A surface safety zone had been placed around the scene of the crash to aid in search efforts.

The seaplane was en route from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport.

The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. local time that a float plane had crashed with nine adults and one child aboard.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Portland’s FOX 12 said authorities reported recovering one of the missing victims at around 5:45 p.m.

FOX 13 Seattle reported that initial calls to 911 indicated the plane had landed nose-first into the water and that people living miles away reported hearing a loud boom.

“It sounded like dynamite went off,” Rick Rasmussen, who was on the beach with his wife when the plane went down, told the station.

FOX 13 was able to track the plane to a charter flight company called Northwest Seaplanes and reported that debris had been taken from the wreckage amidst fast-moving waters.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter and that it was investigating the crash.