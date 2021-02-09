Psaki pressed to clarify Biden administration's approach to deportations

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day

Psaki pressed on Biden admin not deporting illegal immigrants who drive drunk

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was confronted by reporters on Monday about reported pending guidance that would spare some illegal immigrants convicted of less serious offenses from deportation, as the Biden administration lays the framework for its immigration strategy.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is expected to issue new guidance stipulating that undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of driving under the influence, solicitation, simple assault, and drug-based crimes may no longer face deportation, as reported by The Washington Post.

Psaki noted that prioritization of who is subject to deportation is ultimately up to the Department of Homeland Security, which will determine who presents the greatest national security threat.

The guidance is reportedly an effort to focus more resources on national security issues, suspects in sex crimes, and gang members, among other high-risk individuals. It is not final.

US attorney handling Hunter Biden probe asked to stay on, official says

The Biden administration will ask U.S. attorneys appointed by President Trump to resign from their posts, but the prosecutor overseeing the tax probe tied to Hunter Biden, the president’s son, will remain in place, a senior Justice Department official told Fox News late Monday.

The fate of U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who runs the office in Delaware, has been the source of some speculation. It is standard procedure for new presidents to ask for the resignation of all U.S. attorneys once they enter the office. But Fox News peppered the Biden transition team with questions about Weiss’ future and his team did take an official stance. Biden has promised to restore the Justice Department’s independence from the White House.

The senior official also told Fox that John Durham, the U.S. district attorney in Connecticut who was named special counsel to investigate the origins of the FBI probe into the 2016 election, will resign from his position, but he will stay on as special counsel, the source said.

The transition is expected to begin on Tuesday and could take weeks to complete.

The DOJ has been investigating the finances of Hunter Biden, including scrutinizing some of his Chinese business dealings and other transactions. The tax investigation was launched in 2018, the year before the elder Biden announced his candidacy for president. Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of the investigation in December after a round of subpoenas was issued in the case.

Trump and his allies have accused Hunter Bidden of profiting off his political connections, and have also raised questions about his work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration's dealings with the Eastern European nation.

Accused left-wing Capitol activist John Sullivan facing new charges

John Earle Sullivan, the left-wing activist who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, is facing three additional charges, according to reports on Monday.

Sullivan was charged last month with civil disorder, being in a restricted area and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint by the Justice Department (DOJ).

In addition to the previous charges, court documents show a grand jury indicted Sullivan on Monday with obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The new charges come as a federal judge ruled Monday that Sullivan will not be detained pending his trial.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was a guest on “Hannity” Monday night where he previewed former President Donald Trump’s impeachment opening and discussed how he hoped his Senate colleagues would proceed as the trial goes on.

“I hope this trial will be over by Sunday or Monday,” Graham said. “To my colleagues tomorrow – there are 100 of us – what we do today is going to make history for the rest of the time America exists. What Democrats have done is basically declare war on the presidency itself. The impeachment in the House took place without a hearing, without one witness being called, and without a lawyer for the president of the United States. You can’t get a traffic ticket based on the procedures they used to impeach President Trump.”

