Protests erupt in Minnesota following Daunte Wright shooting

Protests erupt in Minnesota following fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

Protesters and police clashed for a second night Monday outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department after the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop.

Police said at an early morning press conference that 40 people had been arrested.

Authorities fired tear gas and flash-bang grenades into the crowd and some protesters lobbed smoke canisters back at police. Some protesters launched fireworks, according to reports. Looters also broke into a Dollar Tree store at a strip mall near the police station.

Police had put up a fence and concrete barricades around the building’s perimeter. It was surrounded by local police, as well as, Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota State Patrol officers, the Star Tribune reported.

Law enforcement issued dispersal orders to the crowd after 7:30 p.m. local time. Authorities warned that crowd that curfew violations are misdemeanor charges for anyone arrested.

California students speak out after teacher caught berating them in leaked Zoom: ‘She called me a moron’

EXCLUSIVE: Several California high school students broke their silence on Monday after a video of their teacher berating them during two separate virtual learning sessions went viral over the weekend.

Pelosi blasts AOC, Squad members in new book: ‘You’re not a one-person show’: report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has some humbling words for U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other members of the so-called “Squad,” according to details from a forthcoming book.

According to excerpts of the book written by award-winning journalist Susan Page, Pelosi adopted a “child-like tone” when discussing Ocasio-Cortez and gave the following advice to members of the Squad:

“You’re not a one-person show. This is the Congress of the United States,” Axios reported.

An excerpt from the book published by USA Today – where Page serves as chief of the Washington bureau – recounts an interview Page conducted with Pelosi in July 2019, after her dispute with the Squad had “exploded.”

Newt Gingrich, the former House Speaker joined Sean Hannity on “Hannity” Monday night and gave his reactions to the unrest in Minnesota and warned against taking resources away from law enforcement.

“The danger we’ve got,” Gingrich said, “which we’ve had before – the Black Panther movement we had in the late 1960s, for example – engaged in fairly large-scale rioting, 2,500 bombs, that went off in 1969 and 1970, there were riots in an amazing number of cities in the 1960s and part of what you seem to have here is society can’t yet decide whether or not it favors law and order in the classic sense.”

