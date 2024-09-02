Protests erupt at California State Capitol after pair of reparations bills shelved

A pair of reparations-related bills for the descendants of enslaved Black Americans failed to pass in the California legislature on Saturday after backers said the bills would not move forward.

Authored by Democrat state Sen. Steven Bradford of Inglewood, Senate Bill 1331 would have created a new state fund for reparations, while Senate Bill 1403 would have established a state agency to oversee these efforts and determine who would be eligible.

These measures were considered key components of some lawmakers’ ambitious efforts to pass legislation aimed at atoning for what they said was a legacy of racist policies that drove disparities for Black people, from housing to education to health.

While the Democrat-led California legislature did a pass a spate of other bills aimed at remedying past racial injustices, none of these would provide direct payments to African-Americans.

Bradford said the bills didn’t move forward out of fear that Gov. Gavin Newsom would veto them.

“We’re at the finish line, and we, as the Black Caucus, owe it to the descendants of chattel slavery, to Black Californians and Black Americans, to move this legislation forward,” Bradford said, urging his colleagues to reconsider Saturday afternoon.

California Legislative Black Caucus Chair Assemblymember Lori Wilson said Saturday that the Black Caucus pulled the bills, adding the proposals need more work.

“We knew from the very beginning that it was an uphill battle. … And we also knew from the very beginning that it would be a multiyear effort,” Wilson told reporters.

In a statement posted on X, the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) said it was “unable to participate in the legislative process collectively and only recently became aware of the concerns with [SB 1403].”

“We are well past the amendment deadline; therefore, the decision has been made to continue working on this bill and reintroduce it in the next session,” CLBC said. “Regarding the status of Senate Bill 1331, the CLBC will not be moving it forward this year.”

A group of protesters supportive of reparations showed up at the Capitol Saturday for demonstrations.

The Coalition for a Just & Equitable California accused CLBC of refusing to bring the bills up for a vote despite having the votes to pass the bills.

“This type of betrayal cannot go unanswered. There must be a political price to pay. Gone are the days when politicians of any race or party can disrespect Black Americans and expect no political consequences. We are not captured. We do not belong to any party or special interest. We are the living embodiment of our Ancestors who built this state and this country over 400 years and who are owed Reparations. We’re coming…No…We’re HERE, to get our checks and more,” the group wrote on X.

California Republican Assemblymember Bill Essayli of Corona made a motion to take up the bills for a vote, but no other lawmaker would second the motion.

On X, Essayli accused Democrats of going “into hiding” and refusing to bring the bills up for a vote when it came time to pass them despite for years “promising to pay direct cash reparations to Americans who have been harmed by slavery.”

Essayli, who said he had a good faith dialogue with the bills’ supporters, clarified that he did not support California taxpayers paying for the wrongs of slave states but “believed there should be a debate and a recorded vote on the issue.”

“Politicians cannot be allowed to make promises to the people who elect them, and then hide like cowards when it’s time to go on record,” Essayli said. “At minimum, the People were owed a hearing and opportunity to know where their elected representative stands on the issue.”

SB 1331 and 1403 were put on the inactive file before midnight.

The Democrat governor hasn’t weighed in on most of the other reparations-related bills, but he signed a nearly $300 billion budget in June that included up to $12 million for reparations legislation. However, the budget did not specify what proposals the money would be used for, and his administration has signaled its opposition to some of them. Newsom has until Sept. 30 to decide whether to sign the other bills that passed into law.

Reached for comment Saturday, the governor’s office pointed to Newsom’s comments from earlier this year when he told reporters: “I haven’t [just] read [the Reparations report] — I’ve devoured it. I’ve analyzed it. I’ve stress tested against things we’ve done, things we’re doing, things that we’d like to do, but can’t do because of constitutional constraints. And I’ve been working closely with the Black Caucus.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.