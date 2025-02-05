Protests erupt around the country against the new Trump administration’s policies

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Demonstrators flocked to the streets of major cities across the country on Wednesday, in protest of President Donald Trump’s aggressive agenda on topics like the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), immigration, tariffs, gender, labor and more.

Since his return to the Oval Office on Jan. 20, Trump has pressed forward with an agenda that puts America first at all costs, whether it is deporting dangerous criminals living in the U.S. illegally or offering buyouts to federal employees with an ultimatum to either return to the office or search for work.

But with what critics say is a harsh approach to leading the country, Trump has ruffled a few feathers, causing people to protest around the country.

The Associated Press reported that the protests were the result of a movement that has organized online under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day. Websites and accounts across social media called for action with messages like, “reject fascism” and “defend our democracy.”

In Austin, Texas, hundreds of protesters took to the streets after protesting on the steps of the state Capitol building.

As the protesters marched, they held signs that read, “Fight, our lives depend on it,” “Impeach the b- – – -,” and “Texas deserves better,” while donning an LGBTQ+ flag and chanting, “Si Se Puede,” or in English, “Yes we can.”

Protesters also held signs objecting to any influence billionaire Elon Musk may have on the presidency.

About 80 miles south in San Antonio, Texas, hundreds of students from the city’s independent school district walked out in protest of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and mass deportations.

Video posted to social media shows protesters holding signs that said, “This country was made by immigrants,” and “The People United Will Defend Immigrant Families,” and “The People will Defeat Trump’s Extreme-Right Agenda,” while holding flags with Che Guevara, a Cuban revolutionary leader and Marxist who was born in Argentina and became a left-wing hero.

The scenes were similar around the country.

In Los Angeles, students walked out of class and gathered in front of city hall to protest against ICE and for the rights of immigrants.

Protesters in Sacramento appeared in droves at the state capitol, shouting rhetoric against Trump and Musk.

And in Phoenix, people protested Trump’s agenda, particularly things like his stance on there only being two genders, as well as tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

While protesters had their voices heard on similar topics at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., another group protested at the U.S. Department of Labor.

Those at the Department of Labor were heard chanting, “Workers United, We’ll Never Be Divided,” in protest of the Trump administration’s push to get federal workers back in the office.

Last week, the Trump administration gave nearly 2 million federal employees the option of taking a buyout and getting paid through Sept. 30, but the deadline to take the deal expires on Feb. 6.

Multiple labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration regarding the buyouts, mainly on the basis that the funds to continue to pay the employees should they take the offer have not been appropriated by Congress for that purpose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.