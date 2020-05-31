Protesters destroy police property, smash and burn cars as riots continue across US

Protests across the country have led to the destruction of police property, with many targeting police vehicles.

Protests started in Minneapolis on Wednesday following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody. One officer was seen in a video posted to social media kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd repeated that he couldn’t breathe.

Within days, protests spread across the country, and protesters and police clashed in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia, among other cities.

Each day brings new images of damaged police property, more often than not a cruiser that has been smashed up and covered with graffiti or outright burned.

An image of a blazing cop car in Brooklyn, N.Y., spread across the news Saturday night, and protesters set two cars on fire over the course of an hour as night fell on the city.

Firefighters struggled to break through the protest crowds to extinguish the fire before it could deal more damage.

While protests started peacefully on Saturday, it was not long before Los Angeles protesters set several cars on fire — as many as five by the middle of the afternoon.

Philadelphia tipped over into violence after protesters were able to get ahold of a vehicle and burn it.

Images across social media showed cop vehicles in various cities, either destroyed or burning.

Police precincts were vandalized, as well, with the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis and the 88th in Brooklyn set on fire. Officers were forced to retreat and abandon their departments.

