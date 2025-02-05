‘Profound reminder’ of courage: Maine police K-9 shot, killed in the line of duty

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A Maine man was killed by authorities after fatally shooting a Maine State Police (MSP) K-9 named “Preacher” in the line of duty.

The 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was killed on Monday during a tactical team operation in Portage.

Preacher and his handler, Sgt. Jonathan Russell, were deployed to a domestic dispute that led to an armed standoff involving 29-year-old Steven Righini, who shot an Aroostook deputy, according to a statement from MSP.

The standoff lasted several hours before Righini attempted to flee the home around 8 p.m., according to the statement.

Officials said Preacher was shot in the abdomen after being deployed to apprehend Righini.

Following the shooting, Righini was engaged by Sgt. Russell and specialist Andrew Hardy, who returned fire, according to MSP. Righini was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preacher was immediately rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic in Presque Isle, where he underwent surgery, according to authorities. Despite the efforts of veterinary staff, he died early Tuesday.

He was surrounded by Russell and several members of the tactical team when he passed, MSP wrote.

“K-9 Preacher was more than just a working dog—he was a dedicated partner, a protector, and a hero,” said MSP Col. William Ross. “Most people will never understand the sacrifices made by our K-9 teams, but last night, Preacher made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others from harm.”

Russell and Preacher attended the MSP K-9 Patrol School in Fall 2023, where they became a certified patrol team, according to the statement. The pair served the greater Southern Field Troop area and the MSP Tactical Team.

“The Maine State Police extends its heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Jonathan Russell and the entire K-9 Unit,” MSP wrote. “The loss of Preacher is a profound reminder of the courage and dedication of our law enforcement officers and their K-9 partners.”