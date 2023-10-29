Pro-Palestinian protesters scale part of Brooklyn Bridge, force shutdown of iconic NYC artery

Thousands of Pro-Palestine protestors forced city officials to close the Brooklyn Bridge down on Saturday after they gathered in New York City amid Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

“Protest Activity: All lanes on the Brooklyn Bridge are closed in both directions,” the New York City Emergency Management Department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Consider alternate routes.”

The Brooklyn demonstration marked three weeks since Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack against Israel on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, as 1,400 Israelis were murdered Oct. 7. Hamas’s health ministry estimates that around 7,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began.

Protestors were seen holding signs that read, “By any means necessary” and “NYC stands with Gaza” while waving Palestinian flags.

“Israel (U.S.) murdered 7,028 civilians, 2,913 children, [and] 1,709 women,” one sign read. “Great job everyone.”

A crowd of Hasidic Jews also marched for Palestine, holding anti-Zionist signs that read “Judaism condemns the state of ‘Israel’ and its atrocities” and “Torah demands all Palestine be returned to Palestinian sovereignty.”

The demonstration was one of many pro-Palestinian rallies in the Big Apple this month. One that took place in Times Square on Oct. 9 blamed Israel for the Hamas terrorist attacks against its citizens, while another saw protesters temporarily shut down Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan on Friday.

“We’re going to liberate Palestine,” one demonstrator told a pro-Israel crowd at the time. “We already liberated parts of it already. So get ready to get barbecued.”

The latest protests came as the war between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate. On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will expand its ground operations into Gaza.

“This is our second independence war,” the Israeli leader said during a presser. “We will fight on the land, air and from the sea. We will fight on the ground and under the ground. In this war, we stand together – this is the fight of our life.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for more information, but has not heard back.

Fox News Digital’s Chris Pandolfo and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.