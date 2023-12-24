Pro-Palestinian protesters confront Democratic lawmakers, shut down Chicago interstate

A massive group of pro-Palestinian protesters in Chicago confronted lawmakers at their homes on Saturday and temporarily shut down an interstate to express support for Palestinians in Gaza.

The group, led by the “U.S. Palestinian Community Network,” first stopped at the home of U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., in the city of Evanston, the group said on Instagram.

The demonstrators also confronted U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., at his home in Chicago, where they shouted chants of “Long live Palestine!”

At both locations and later on the interstate, they expressed support for a ceasefire and more support for Palestinians amid the war in the Middle East between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.

Durbin spoke with protesters, according to a video posted by the group. He said he “will do more” to help Palestinian civilians but did not provide any specifics.

President Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as recently as Saturday, where he did not call for a cease-fire. Senators across the proverbial aisle continue to express support for Israel, while a growing group has said the country should do more to protect civilians in Gaza.

Then a caravan of nearly 100 vehicles then went toward O’Hare International Airport and disrupted traffic on I-190 and Manheim Road, according to FOX 32 Chicago. Both sides of the interstate were temporarily shut down, forcing traffic to remain at a standstill.

Traffic had resumed by 5 p.m., and the roadways were re-opened, the outlet reported.

It is unclear if any protesters were arrested.

More than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to Israeli forces launching a ground operation into the territory.

Civilians have been repeatedly caught in the crossfire of the wider conflict, with thousands having been wounded, and many others having been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured or murdered.

The two sides previously negotiated a temporary cease-fire, during which time they exchanged Israeli hostages for Palestinians being held in Israeli prisons.