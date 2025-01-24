Pro-life protesters pardoned by Trump, Fox confirms

President Donald Trump has pardoned pro-life protesters convicted under the FACE Act during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

The activists were pardoned just ahead of the March for Life demonstration in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

When asked about the pardons, Trump told the press, “We released 23 people that were unjustly put in and having to do with pro-life. And, they will be released and they’ll be out very shortly. It was disgraceful what happened.”

Here is the list of confirmed names:

1. Lauren Handy

2. Jonathan Darnel

3. Jay Smith

4. Paula Paulette Harlow

5. Jean Marshall

6. John Hinshaw

7. Heather Idoni

8. William Goodman

9. Joan Bell

10. Herb Geraghty

11. Chester Gallagher

12. Calvin Zastrow

13. Coleman Boyd

14. Paul Vaughn

15. Dennis Green

16. Eva Edl

17. Eva Zastrow

18. James Zastrow

19. Paul Place

20. Caroline Davis

21. Joel Curry

22. Justin Phillips

23. Bevelyn Beatty Williams

24. Christopher Moscinski

MARCH FOR LIFE RALLY UNFOLDING IN WASHINGTON, WITH VANCE TO MAKE FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE INAUGURATION

Vice President JD Vance is expected to address the annual pro-life march taking place in D.C. on Friday.

TRUMP PARDONS NEARLY ALL 1/6 DEFENDANTS

In addition to the pro-life protesters, Trump has issued pardons for some Jan. 6 defendants and Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht.

“No administration in history has targeted Christians like the Biden Admin. We saw one persecution after another, from shutting down churches during COVID to raiding pro-lifers homes at the crack of dawn. EVERY pro-life prisoner Biden wrongly imprisoned should be pardoned,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote in a Jan. 23 X post.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is introducing legislation that would dismantle the FACE Act. Many lawmakers have argued that Democratic administrations have weaponized it against pro-life groups and Christians.