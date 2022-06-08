Pro-life pregnancy center CEO slams Dem silence after alleged firebombing, calls it a ‘hate crime’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The CEO of the pro-life Christian pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, which was “firebombed” allegedly by a left-wing group, slammed Democratic political leaders for staying “eerily silent” and not denouncing the violence.

“If President Biden doesn’t come out and denounce this violence against pregnancy centers, it’s going to become a religious issue,” Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “We are being targeted for our religious beliefs. We do this because of what we believe. And if it’s not denounced it … is obviously a directed hate crime and it should be prosecuted as such.”

Photos Tuesday showed the damage at the CompassCare office in Buffalo, with offices covered in soot and ash, windows broken and graffiti reading, “Jane was here.” Harden said “abortion terrorists” with the group “Jane’s Revenge” targeted the office, and he noted that pro-life centers and organizations have been vandalized and attacked across the country in recent weeks.

“Jane’s Revenge” has recently taken credit for other attacks on pro-life organizations, including the attack on Wisconsin Family Action last month and for throwing red paint on a crisis pregnancy center in Washington, D.C., last week. It remains unclear if Jane’s Revenge has taken credit for the Buffalo attack as of Wednesday.

“Governor Holchul and all Democrats, nationally and in the state, are eerily silent. They refused to denounce the violence against pro-life pregnancy centers,” Harden continued. “And to add insult to injury, [New York] passed legislation to investigate these pro-life pregnancy centers last week. Meanwhile, [New York] earmarked $35 million to increase security around abortion clinics.”

“Are these people in the dark? Do they have their head in the sand? Why aren’t they coming out there and saying we denounce violence to these pro-life pregnancy centers?”

A spokesperson for Hochul told Fox News Digital later Wednesday that the governor “condemns violence of any kind, and the State Police stand ready to assist local authorities with the investigation.”

Harden said that Biden, as the “de facto head of government in America,” needs to forcefully denounce the attack and warn such perpetrators that the hammer of law will be brought down.

“He needs to come out and say, ‘Violence against pregnancy centers and pro-life organizations is wrong and needs to stop now. And we’re gonna bring the full force of the justice system against the perpetrators.’ We need to send a message loud and clear. President Biden needs to lead the charge on this.”



Harden added that such attacks are the “pro-abortion Kristallnacht.”

“This is the pro-abortion Kristallnacht if [political leaders] remain silent, and they are complicit in fomenting increasing violence. These people need to be held accountable. And Gov. Hochul and the legislators need to come out and denounce this violence against pregnancy centers.”

The attack on CompassCare left hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, which will take months to repair, Harden said. Though the work CompassCare does may have been disrupted Tuesday, the center was able to already see its first patient after the damage, reopening earlier Wednesday.

“It slowed us down for a day, but it didn’t stop us. And we’re going to continue to do the right thing,” Harden said. “And this is going to be okay, and we’re going to be alright. We’re going to keep soldiering on because God has called us to do this work. And all people are equally valuable and deserving protection no matter what. We will not be fearful, and we will not shrink back.”