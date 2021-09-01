A far-left California teacher with a hammer and sickle tattoo and an apparent affinity for Antifa and brutal communist dictators will be fired after bragging on video that he was working to radicalize his students “further and further left,” his employer announced Wednesday.

In a letter, the Natomas Unified School District Superintendent Chris Evans wrote that Gabriel Gipe, a social studies teacher at Inderkum High School, would be terminated after Project Veritas found Antifa and Mao Zedong posters in his classroom and recorded him talking about indoctrinating his students.

“I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries,” he says in the recording.

That didn’t go over well with district officials.

“As of today, this teacher was placed on paid leave because of his actions and choices in the classroom,” Evans wrote. “Natomas Unified will be taking the legally required next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and fire the teacher.”

After the Project Veritas video emerged, the district’s internal investigation found Gipe responsible for numerous violations of its code of conduct.

“Our teachers must, without bias, or favoring their own personal beliefs share facts and information around differing perspectives,” Evans wrote. “This teacher crossed that line and violated that trust.”

Gipe also allegedly had a collection of stamps dedicated to Communist dictators, including one of Joseph Stalin and “an insensitive phrase,” which he had allegedly used to mark students’ work as complete. Other stamps had images of Fidel Castro and Kim Jong Un.

“These were purchased shortly before the pandemic and their use was likely initially limited due to Distance Learning,” Evans’ letter reads. “The district’s investigation did discover that at least during the 13 days of this school year, he was using those stamps to mark student work as complete.”

District officials described Gipe’s conduct regarding giving students extra credit for attending protests with the potential to become dangerous as “both unprofessional and irresponsible.”

In the video, Gipe addressed those assignments.

“I’ve had students show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things,” he says. “When they go, they take pictures, they write up a reflection – that’s their extra credit.”

He also admits that a student complained about the Antifa flag hanging on the wall in his classroom, stating that it made him feel uncomfortable.

“Well this is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you,” he says.

He also described China’s Cultural Revolution, a Mao-led purge that killed an unknown total between 500,000 and 20 million people between 1966 and 1976, as “fixing the problem” – even as he admitted that people were “definitely, like you know, shot in the streets that probably shouldn’t have been.”

The district said that some of the Antifa and Communist wall decorations appear to have been installed after May 2021 and were taken down within the past four days. Between 2018 and 2020, administrators made 25 visits to the teacher’s classroom and did not report finding such content.

Evans said that going forward, administrators will be tasked with looking more closely at classroom walls when they conduct their routine visits.

Gipe did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.