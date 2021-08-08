Princeton offering ‘Black Lives Matter’ course taught by professor with ‘commitment’ to ‘critical race theory’

Princeton University is offering a “Black Lives Matter” class to students that includes readings from a former communist party leader who once made the FBI’s Most Wanted List.

The course, which promises to explore the “historical roots and growth of the Black Lives Matter social movement,” will be offered to students starting this Fall semester. The course features readings from former Black Panther member Angela Davis, a two-time vice-presidential candidate of the Communist Party.

The course description describes the Black Lives Matter movement and the course as “committed to resisting, unveiling, and undoing histories of state sanctioned violence against Black and Brown bodies.”

“The course seeks to document the forms of dispossession that Black Americans face, and offers a critical examination of the prison industrial complex, police brutality, urban poverty, and white supremacy in the US,” the description reads.

The course, first flagged by The College Fix, is set to be taught by professor Hanna Garth, who describes herself on her website as someone who is “broadly interested in the ways in which people struggle to overcome structural violence.”

“All of my research, teaching, and mentoring is designed around my commitment to feminist methodologies and critical race theory,” Garth explains on the site.

Some of Garth’s previous course offerings include “Race and Racisms,” “Postcolonial and Decolonial Theory,” and “Theories of Social Justice.”

The teaching of critical race theory has received increased criticism in recent months, with more than two dozen states introducing some sort of effort to ban its introduction in public schools.

Critical race theory critics have argued that teaching it would be divisive, encouraging students to see people through the lens of race instead of judging them as individuals.

“Some of this stuff is, I think, really toxic,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose state was one of those to ban teaching the theory, said of the ideology in June. “I think it’s going to cause a lot of divisions. I think it’ll cause people to think of themselves more as a member of particular race based on skin color, rather than based on the content of their character and based on their hard work and what they’re trying to accomplish in life.”