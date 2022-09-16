President Biden nominates McLain ‘Mac’ Schneider for US attorney in North Dakota

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former state Senate Democratic minority leader McLain “Mac” Schneider has been nominated by President Joe Biden for the state’s top federal prosecutor job.

He would replace acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl.

Schneider must be confirmed by the Senate. North Dakota Republican Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer issued a joint statement Thursday congratulating Schneider. Hoeven stopped short of saying if he would support Schneider’s nomination. Cramer said he would.

Schneider, 43, currently has a private practice in Fargo and Grand Forks. He served in the state Senate from 2009 until his defeat for re-election in 2016. He served as Senate minority leader during the 2013 and 2015 legislative sessions.

Schneider lost a bid for North Dakota’s sole U.S. House seat in 2018 to Republican Kelly Armstrong.

Schneider is an alumnus of Fargo South High School, the University of North Dakota and Georgetown University law school.