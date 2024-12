Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A pizza delivery driver in Florida is facing charges after deputies say she violently attacked a pregnant woman over dissatisfaction with the tip amount.

According to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Brianna Alvelo, of Kissimmee, was arrested in connection to Monday’s attack and is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, home invasion and aggravated assault.

On Thursday, FOX 35 News obtained an arrest affidavit with more details about the attack and that Alvelo is now also facing a murder charge.

The report stated that the victim was in the motel room with her boyfriend and her 5-year-old daughter, celebrating his birthday, when the stabbing occurred, just after 11:45 pm, after they ordered food from a nearby Marco’s Pizza.

When the pizza was delivered, the report stated that the victim attempted to pay for the $33.10 order with a $50 bill and asked for change.

Alvelo then reportedly told the victim that “they don’t provide change,” prompting the victim to ask for her money back and search for smaller bills.

The victim eventually paid for the order and reportedly gave Alvelo a $2 tip, at which time she told investigators that Alvelo “rolled her eyes and walked away without saying anything.”

Later in the evening, after the victim’s boyfriend and daughter were asleep, officials said Avelo returned to the victim’s motel room with an unknown male suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and forced their way into the room.

After pointing the gun at the victim and her daughter, the male allegedly forced the victim’s boyfriend into the bathroom, where investigators say he smashed the boyfriend’s phone as Alvelo began rummaging through the victim’s things.

Alvelo, who was armed with a knife, began attacking one of the victims, officials said. The victim was stabbed multiple times, and Alvelo stopped stabbing the victim when the male suspect yelled it was time to go, investigators said, adding the victim believed Alvelo was “trying to kill her.”

Investigators said the victim was stabbed 14 times, underwent surgery for a punctured lung and learned at the hospital that she was a few weeks pregnant.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, officials said.

On Wednesday, News 6 received a statement from a Marco’s Pizza spokesperson following Alvelo’s arrest.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred. The local owner and his team are fully cooperating with local authorities, who have launched an investigation into the matter. The safety and well-being of customers and team members are always our top priority, and we are taking this incident very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

Alvelo is being held in the Osceola County jail without bond.

Deputies are working to identify the male suspect and are urging anyone with information to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.