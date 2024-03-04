Pregnant Amish woman killed in Pennsylvania home had ‘scalping type wound,’ slashed throat

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Pennsylvania police found a gruesome crime scene last month at the home of a pregnant Amish woman found dead in a puddle of blood in her own home in rural Crawford County, according to court documents.

“An evident laceration was observed on the front side of [Rebekah Byler’s] neck in addition to a scalping type wound on her head,” according to a pair of Pennsylvania State Police warrants released by the court Monday.

The gruesome details come just two days after police announced the arrest of a 52-year-old man named Shawn Cranston in the case.

A friend called 911 for help around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 after she and the victim’s husband, Andy Byler, entered the home and found the 23-year-old victim with her throat cut in the living room.

She was six months pregnant.

Cranston, the suspect, faces charges of criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary and trespassing.

He is being held without bail at the Crawford County Jail.

He’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 15.

The slaying shocked the rural northwestern Pennsylvania community. Residents say the Amish, known for their plain dress and restricted use of technology, get along well with their non-Amish neighbors, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s not something that happens around here,” Lindsey Smith, president of the women’s auxiliary of the nearby Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, said last week.

