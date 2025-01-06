Pregnant American teacher plummets to her death during overseas vacation

A pregnant high school teacher plummeted to her death while on vacation on the island of Crete, according to Grecian news outlets.

Clara Thomann, 33, was declared brain-dead after she plunged about 164 feet into a gorge near Preveli Monastery in the region of Rethymno on December 23, per the Greek Reporter. She suffered multiple fractures to her head and chest, and her unborn child died in the fall, according to local news service Nea Kriti.

The Santa Barbara science teacher, who taught at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, was pronounced dead on Dec. 29.

The woman’s family decided to donate her organs, including her liver, kidney and corneas, according to a statement issued by Chania General Hospital.

“The injuries Clara sustained are insurmountable and she was declared brain-dead … we are all heartbroken,” her family wrote in a post on Caring Bridge.

“Clara loved helping and teaching others,” her family wrote. “Naturally, she is an organ donor, and we are happy to report that her heart, liver and pancreas have already been accepted for donation.”

Thomann had been traveling with her partner Elliott Finn, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The principal of Dos Pueblos High School, Bill Woodard told Santa Barbara outlet Noozhawk that there were “no words to describe the sadness we are feeling.”

“Ms. Thomann was so kind and such a great teacher who loved her students and loved science. Our hearts break for her family and for all of us who are feeling this loss,” Woodard said.