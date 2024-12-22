Prankster arrested after reportedly filming himself spraying food at Walmart: ‘Reckless’

A prankster was recently arrested and charged after allegedly spraying bug killer on food in an Arizona Walmart, police say.

Charles Smith, 27, was charged with felony-level poisoning and misdemeanor-level criminal damage, in addition to misdemeanor charges of endangerment and theft. The Mesa Police Department confirmed the arrest in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The incident began on Dec. 19 at around 8:30 p.m., police said, when the suspect entered a Mesa Walmart “intending to film pranks for social media.” He then grabbed a can of bug killer “without paying for it,” according to the police’s statement.

According to the authorities, Smith aimed the spray at both produce and prepared food items, such as rotisserie chickens.

“He then sprayed the pesticide on various produce items, including vegetables, fruit, and rotisserie chickens that were available for purchase,” the Mesa Police Department’s statement said. “Smith filmed his face, the pesticide can, and the act of spraying. He later posted the video online.”

Smith later voluntarily turned himself in and admitted to the crimes.

“Through investigative means, and with assistance from the Tempe Police Department, detectives were able to identify Smith as the suspect,” the statement added. “Mesa Police contacted Smith and he turned himself in voluntarily. During the interview, Smith admitted to the theft and spraying of the pesticide.”

“Thanks to the tireless work of our officers and detectives, an arrest occurred less than 24 hours after police were notified of the incident,” the police department continued. “We also extend our gratitude to the Tempe Police Department for their valuable contributions and collaboration in quickly solving this case.”

Authorities added that the incident exemplifies “the potential dangers of reckless actions disguised as social media pranks.”

On Sunday, Walmart told Fox News Digital that customer safety “is always a top priority,” and confirmed that all tainted products were removed from shelves.

“We have removed all directly impacted product and have cleaned and sanitized the affected area of the store,” the company continued. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our customers as we work to resolve this issue. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement during their investigation.”