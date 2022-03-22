Powerful storms rock Texas, Oklahoma; Media goes soft on Ketanji Brown Jackson after slamming Barrett: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TWISTER TERROR – A massive tornado has swept across Oklahoma, destroying many homes and leaving several residents trapped under the debris of their destroyed homes, according to a report. Continue reading …

IOWANS OUTRAGED – Apple got incentives from Iowa for a data center. It then lobbied against a bill limiting girls high school sports to biological females. This will likely outrage Iowans, a journalist and legislators say. Continue reading …

‘HERMIT KINGDOM’ – As Vladimir Putin wages a deadly war against Ukraine, one expert says country’s society is inching closer and closer to that of North Korea. Continue reading …

COVID-19 RETURN? – The subvariant omicron BA.2 has health officials’ attention, just as COVID-19 restrictions have eased up. Continue reading …

NO SIGNS OF LIFE – A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 carrying 132 people crashed in southern China Monday. Reports say there were no survivors. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CRICKETS – Biological male athlete Lia Thomas’ domination continued at a women’s swimming championship competition last week, but prominent women’s groups are silent. Continue reading …

‘EXCESSIVE DEMANDS’ – Republican candidates condemn Minneapolis teachers union as strike extends into eleventh day. Continue reading …

JUDGE JEANINE – The mainstream media claimed that Hunter Biden’s laptop scandals were Russian disinformation, but now admit to the truth. Continue reading …

‘VERBAL CONDEMNATION’ – Jen Psaki said a “verbal condemnation” of Russia by China is “vital” amid Vladimir Putin’s continuing war in Ukraine. Continue reading …

VP APPOINTMENT – Kamala Harris appointed Dr. Philip Gordon to serve as her national security advisor. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MEDIA BIAS? – Legacy media have offered different coverage between the Supreme Court confirmations of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Amy Coney Barrett. Continue reading …

AMERICA WANTS TO KNOW – Sen. Marsha Blackburn said it is “imperative” for senators to ask Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson these questions. Continue reading …

KID ROCK NOT ‘CANCELED’ – Kid Rock discussed his recent album “Bad Reputation,” and revealed why he hasn’t been canceled. Continue reading …

MSNBC HOST’S THEORY – MSNBC host Chris Hayes raised social media eyebrows by claiming that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court was suspiciously obtained. Continue reading …

BEE DEFIANT – Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon won’t delete tweet that caused Twitter to lock its account because it would help Twitter “eradicate objective truth.” Continue reading …

OPINION

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON – Ukrainians under President Zelenskyy clawed back, astonishing the world. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – When the Ukrainian government does something, we have an interest in knowing exactly what it is and what it means. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Ukraine is war, and with grim imagery and relentless horror stories. But news requires narratives, and veer off the beaten track, God help you. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Putin has destroyed Russia’s independent press, sabotaged internet access and hidden the truth about his unprovoked attack on Ukraine from his people. Continue reading …

AMED KHAN – Last week President Biden labeled Vladimir Putin a war criminal. If he was looking for proof, he’d only need a few minutes in Mariupol. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

RESTAURANTEUR REACTS – The Ukrainian co-owner of a Russian restaurant is speaking out about the hate his restaurant received since Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Continue reading …

STAR SHINES BRIGHT – Donnie Osmond credited his determination to reinvent himself over the years for helping him escape the child star curse. Continue reading …

HEAD FAKE – Gas prices may have eased slightly from their most recent highs, but for Americans the relief isn’t projected to last, according to an industry expert. Continue reading …

MARCH MADNESS – St. Peter’s entered the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 15 seed and have made the Sweet 16. And the community has noticed. Continue reading …

WOLF NO LONGER – “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.” Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Now the New York Times is admitting what we knew to be true all along, that the Hunter Biden laptop story is real and not Russian disinformation.”

– JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO

