Power outage affects over 350,000 residents across Ohio

Over 350,000 customers are without power in Ohio as the Midwest faces a strengthening storm system causing powerful winds, severe thunderstorms and snow.

According to utility tracker PowerOutage.US, more than 356,000 customers are without power in Ohio as of 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The National Weather Service warned residents of, “a long afternoon of gusty winds” of 45 to 50 mph, and could create wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The wind is part of a weather system moving from the southwest, and portions of Indiana and Kentucky also are under wind advisories.

The NWS warns that gusty winds could result in unsecured objects being blown around, tree limbs being blown down and additional power outages in the region.

Residents were urged to stay inside and avoid windows until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.,” the NWS said.

The weather service issued the severe winds include the cities of Ashtabula, Avon Lake, Cleveland, Conneaut, Eastlake, Elyria, Geneva, Lorain, Mentor, North Ridgeville, Painesville, Wickliffe, Willoughby and Willowick.