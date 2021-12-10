FOX News 

Potentially dangerous weather forecast for parts of Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys

website maker

There is a potentially dangerous situation for parts of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys on Friday through Saturday morning, as an area of low pressure along with a very powerful cold front slices through the central U.S.

WINTER STORM COULD BRING A FOOT OF SNOW AROUND MOUNTAINS OF LAKE TAHOE

Late-week storm for the central U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall will all be a risk.

Severe storm threat including hail, tornadoes and damaging winds
(Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, on the cold side of the system, heavy snow will fall from the Great Lakes back into the Central Plains.

Snow forecast from Great Lakes to Central Plains
(Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Record warmth for south, eastern U.S.
(Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the system, record warmth will smash records for parts of the South and along the eastern third of the country.