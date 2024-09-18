Potential defense tactic dismantled for second Trump assassination attempt suspect and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘BLACK AND WHITE’ – Potential defense tactic dismantled for second Trump assassination attempt suspect. Continue reading …

ALL OR NOTHING – Billionaire says he would pull his funds out of market if Harris wins. Continue reading …

‘DOOMED ZOMBIE’ – Dems presented with funding deal — but it comes with an election reality check attached. Continue reading …

GATE CRASHER – A non-clinical phenomenon is igniting a viral buzzword among travelers. Continue reading …

SPURS OF FATE – ‘Yellowstone’ star issues warning about ‘dramatic’ final season ending. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FIRST INTERVIEW – New House Freedom Caucus chair reveals GOP rebel group’s next ‘big fight.’ Continue reading …

ICEBREAKER – Russo-Chinese Arctic war games spur US response as Alaska officials warn only strength can deter crisis. Continue reading …

‘CAREER POLITICIAN’ – Vulnerable Dem senator who touts record ‘fighting lobbyists’ has long history of hiring them.Continue reading …

FAMILY FEUD – House GOP braces for government funding chaos as Republican rebels mutiny before vote. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘SHE THINKS YOU’RE STUPID!’ – Jean-Pierre scorched for ‘utterly heinous response’ defending Biden-Harris rhetoric calling Trump a ‘threat.’ Continue reading …

‘VERY BIG PART OF THE PROBLEM’ – Democrats, pundits link Trump’s own rhetoric to second attempt on his life. Continue reading …

59 DAYS – Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee. Continue reading …

‘DESIGNED TO RADICALIZE’ – CNN’s Jennings slams his own network for allowing Trump’s ‘bloodbath’ comment to be taken out of context. Continue reading …

OPINION

GOV. NEWSOM – I increased minimum wage for fast-food workers — here’s where we are a year later. Continue reading …

DEB FISCHER – Biden-Harris’ reckless restart of a fraud-ridden immigration program. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Democrats’ anger is unlike anything we’ve seen. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – The man who can’t protect our border now involved in protecting Trump. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Former President Trump has been vilified for years. See video …

IN OTHER NEWS

BREWED AWAKENING – Deal-hunting 8-year-old girl drives herself to Target: ‘Let her finish her Frappuccino.’ Continue reading …

CAMPUS CHAOS? – College students express concerns as they expect anti-Israel protests to return to campus. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fall festivities, presidential history and fitness fanatics. Take the quiz here …

‘PAYING IT FORWARD’ – Wilmer Valderrama recalls ‘sobering’ moment meeting wounded soldier: ‘How can I serve my country?’ Continue reading …

THE BEAR TRUTH – Influencer captures frightening encounter in the wild. See video …

WATCH

KATE MONROE – There’s no accountability whatsoever in the media. See video …

MARK PENN – I’m an ‘old school’ campaigner, I wish there were three debates. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

