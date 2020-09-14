Postal Service closes offices as wildfires continue raging across West Coast

The U.S. Postal Service on Monday announced on Monday that it was closing some of its post offices in California, Oregon, and Washington amid the wildfires devastating the West Coast.

“As a result of the wildfires in CA, WA and OR, there are some temporary service disruptions,” USPS wrote Monday on Twitter.

The Postal Service provided a link to its website listing the locations that have been impacted by closures and an alternative address where residents can pick up their mail.

CALIFORNIA’S NEWSOM THANKS TRUMP FOR HELP WITH FIRES, SAYS CLIMATE CHANGE CONTRIBUTES TO BLAZES

The closed offices come ahead of the November election, which is anticipated to see record numbers of mail-in ballots amid the lingering coronavirus pandemic.

The wildfires have destroyed property, running up huge losses for property insurers and put a strain on economic activity along the West Coast that could linger for a year or more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In California, nearly 17,000 firefighters are battling 29 major wildfires. Since mid-August, the blazes have destroyed 4,100 buildings and killed 24 people in the state. Fires have engulfed 3.3 million acres of land in California this year – a desolation greater in size than Connecticut.

President Trump visited Northern California on Monday to be briefed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and federal officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.