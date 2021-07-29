Another suspected sighting of a “jet pack man” was reported near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Wednesday night, according to reports.

A pilot flying near the airport alerted air traffic control, which passed along the information to other pilots, KABC-TV of Los Angeles reported.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a report had been made, the station reported.

UNITED AIRLINES EVACUATES PLANE READY FOR TAKEOFF AFTER MULTIPLE PASSENGERS RECEIVE OMINOUS TEXT MESSAGE

“A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude,” an FAA spokesperson told KABC. “Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity.”

Multiple similar sightings were reported near LAX last year, and last December another jet pack traveler was spotted at around 3,000 feet off the coast of Palos Verdes, California, according to the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some investigators have suggested the sighting may have been a drone that was made up to look like a jet pack operator, KCBS-TV of Los Angeles reported.

Both the FAA and the FBI have investigated past sightings because of the potential hazard a jet pack flyer would pose to aircraft, KABC reported.