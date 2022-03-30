NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Severe weather and a possible tornado damaged homes and knocked out power in Arkansas early Wednesday.

The storms hit Springdale, prompting several tornado watches and warnings.

SEVERE WEATHER FORECAST FOR GULF COAST AS MISSISSIPPI, OHIO, TENNESSEE VALLEYS IMPACTED BY THUNDERSTORMS

According to Fox Weather, at least seven people have been injured.

Springdale police Lt. Jeff Taylor confirmed to the network that two of them were in critical condition.

Fox Weather said that a tornado warning had been issued for the Springdale area just after 4 a.m. CT.