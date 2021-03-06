Portland Public Schools headquarters targeted in arson attack, suspected BLM-Antifa graffiti messages found

The headquarters for Portland’s Public School system was hit with an arson attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Portland Police have said no one was injured, but the building was vandalized and several vehicles were set on fire – destroying one food delivery truck along with multiple “maintenance vans.”

Officials have not said who they believe are behind the attack, and no arrests have been made at this time.

But Portland based journalist, Andy Ngo, claimed that there were graffiti messages left behind, repeating “a BLM-Antifa mantra” and an “anarchist symbol was also sprayed on the building.”

Ngo has made a name for himself as a critical reporter of Antifa, and was attacked by the anarchist group nearly two years ago.

He did not go into detail on what the “mantra” was that combined the two groups, known as the Anti-fascist and Black Lives Matter (BLM). The two groups have frequently been lumped together following the summer demonstrations by BLM protestors, which often turned into violent nighttime riots by Antifa.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Portland Police Bureau to confirm whether either group had left graffiti marks on the Public School’s headquarters.

“While I am relieved that no one was hurt and there was no further damage to the building, this malicious act of arson and property destruction last night was criminal and it has no place in our community,” Portland Public School Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said in a Saturday statement.

“This act of violence will not deter us from our commitment to educating our students, providing them meals, or any of the other work we are privileged to carry out every day in support of our students and families.”

The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue have launched as joint investigation into the Saturday arson attack.