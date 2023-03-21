Portland police official tried to ‘mutilate’ evidence to shield husband in manslaughter case: PD

A Portland Police Bureau administrator in Oregon allegedly tried to “mutilate” evidence and cover up for her husband who was involved in a brawl that left another man dead.

Karen Chirre, 53, hindered prosecutors as they investigated the 2021 death of Jack Dekker by working to “destroy, mutilate, alter, conceal and remove physical evidence,” according to court records.

Investigators had quickly linked Chirre’s husband Bruce, 38, to the case and arrested him Friday on charges of first-degree manslaughter, assault and tampering with evidence.

“Police personnel are held to a higher standard,” Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement on the case, according to a report Saturday from Portland Public Broadcasting.

According to police, residents around Portland’s Goose Hollow neighborhood flagged down firefighters in April 2021 to alert them of a dead person nearby, who was later identified as Dekker.

Chirre has worked for the Portland Police Bureau for 28 years, but was placed on leave from her role as administrative supervisor of the bureau’s East Precinct in April 2021.

She and her husband are now scheduled for an arraignment in Multnomah County court Monday.

She is now is facing charges of first-degree official misconduct and tampering with physical evidence.

“Any time it is alleged that a member of the Police Bureau has acted improperly, we owe it to our community to conduct a complete and thorough investigation,” Lovell said. “I want to thank the hard work of officers, detectives, criminalists, and other Bureau members for their work investigating this case.”