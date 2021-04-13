Portland police declare riot after vigil for Daunte Wright shooting

The Portland Police Department declared a riot late Monday outside the city’s Penumbra Kelly Building following a vigil in memory of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Minneapolis on Sunday.

The Oregonian newspaper, citing reporters at the scene, reported that a crowd swelled to at least 200 outside the building that houses law enforcement agencies.

Police in the city took to Twitter to say protesters hurdled projectiles “including bottles, rocks and large fireworks.”

“The situation at the Kelly Building has devolved into a riot,” a late-night tweet read. “Dispersal orders have been given. In addition to broken windows and continued projectiles being thrown at police, multiple attempts to breach the building have occurred.”

The evening in Portland started with a vigil for Wright. Once it ended, about 200 people marched to the Kelly Building. The paper reported that police at the building pushed protesters back into the street and deployed flash-bang grenades.

Protests broke out in other states, including in Minnesota. Police there announced the arrests of 40 individuals early Tuesday stemming from clashes with police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting death Sunday of Wright as “an accidental discharge.”

It happened as police were trying to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant.