Portland police debunk social media post falsely claiming serial killer at large, 19 female bodies found

Portland police are debunking false claims circulating social media that over a dozen female bodies have been found across the city and that a serial killer is likely responsible for their deaths.

“This report is false. No one has reported 19 female bodies being found. We don’t know who is responsible for that post,” police spokesman Officer Derek Carmon said in a statement to Fox News on Monday.

PORTLAND MAYOR TED WHEELER PLEDGES TO ‘PUSH BACK HARDER’ AGAINST ANTIFA AFTER NEW YEAR’S EVE RIOT

KOIN shared a screenshot of a social media post that claimed 19 female bodies near the Springwater Corridor Trail — ten by Southeast Flavel Street and nine by Southeast Sellwood Boulevard.

“I heard a lot of the bodies matched missing persons,” the post’s unknown author wrote. “The governor doesn’t want to freak people out but my friend’s gma [grandma] found out via a sex trafficking aid group she works with. All the bodies were female.”

PORTLAND DETAINEE ESCAPES AFTER ARREST FOR RAMMING OFFICER WITH STOLEN TRUCK: REPORT

“Don’t travel alone. Be armed. It looks like there is a serial killer in our town. Be careful,” the post added.

Carmon told KOIN that none of these claims have been confirmed by a local agency or have been reported or been investigated by the Portland Police Bureau.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Certainly, if the Portland Police Bureau were called to such an incident, we would let the public know and I’m sure many other partners would be involved in such a thing,” Carmon told the outlet.

Anyone who has a question about a social media post, or anyone who wants to inquire about any reported crime in an area, can call the Portland Police Bureau’s nonemergency number at (503) 823-3333 to speak to a dispatcher, Carmon said.