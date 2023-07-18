Portland police admit 4 women found dead linked to possible serial killer

A string of murders in the Portland area has been linked to one person of interest, police said.

The statement from Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office represents a turnaround after officials initially said they didn’t believe six cases in the Portland Metro Area were connected, according to a report from Fox 12.

Police have now linked four of the six cases: the murders of 22-year-old Kristin Smith, 24-year-old Charity Lynn Perry, 31-year-old Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, and 22-year-old Ashley Real, according to the report.

PORTLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS: DOZENS OF MISSING WOMEN, GIRLS RAISE ‘RED FLAG,’ COLD-CASE EXPERT SAYS

The four linked victims were found between Feb. 19 and May 7 of this year, though Smith was reported missing with the Gresham Police Department in December.

No charges have been filed in the case so far, according to police, who said multiple people connected have been interviewed and that one person of interest was linked to all four. That person of interest has not been named.

More than nine different law enforcement agencies have worked the case so far, including the Gresham Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Offic, and the Oregon State Police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the FBI, the definition “serial killings” is a series of three or more killings.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment.