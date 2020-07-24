Portland man accused in frightening handsaw attack caught on video

A 58-year-old man in Portland was captured on video allegedly assaulting people with a handsaw inside a laundromat, according to reports.

Police got 911 calls that Shane Vordelmicha Green had assaulted people with the handsaw and a belt, broken car windshields and threatened people.

He was subdued after much confrontation; he had walked into traffic waving the handsaw and refusing cops’ commands, authorities said.

Green was charged with three counts of assault, six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault, strangulation, four counts of menacing, two counts of attempted assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and four counts of reckless endangering.

Police didn’t return Fox News’ request for comment about the current status of the victims.