Portland ICE building set on fire during Saturday night protest

Rioters in Portland, Oregon, allegedly set fire to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building late Saturday night, according to videos posted on social media.

Police and protesters faced off outside the building near the Willamette River waterfront, according to freelance journalist Chris Landis.

Federal agents reportedly used pepper balls in an attempt to disperse the crowd, freelance reporter Grace Morgan reported.

There were no immediate reports of arrests.

This story is developing. Check back for updates