Portland homeowner shot through door by Airbnb guest

An Airbnb guest has been charged with attempted murder after shooting the host of the house through a door.

The shooting happened on May 4 around 8:30 p.m. in Portland, Oregon when the Airbnb host attempted to contact Caveion Lett, 21, who was staying in the house. Lett then fired multiple rounds of a 9mm handgun through a door, according to police.

One of the rounds hit a female victim who suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit in her chest, but received medical attention and is expected to survive.

Police officers went through a “protracted negotiation” with Lett, who eventually agreed to surrender and was detained, according to a news release.

Lett is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police seized Lett’s gun as evidence in the case.

A spokesperson for Airbnb told FOX Television Stations that it is “horrified” by the incident.

“We are horrified by the gun violence and deeply relieved that our Host is in recovery,” the spokesperson said. “We take the safety of our Community incredibly seriously, and our team is working as quickly as possible to support the Host and to investigate what happened. This guest has been banned from Airbnb as we continue to investigate.”