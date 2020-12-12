Portland family evicted from 'Red House' at center of protests reportedly staying at second home

The Portland family at the center of the “Red House” controversy reportedly has a second home located only 2 miles away, according to property records.

The house, located on Mississippi Avenue and owned by the Kinney family since the 1950s, has been the focus of protests after the family was evicted following a protracted legal battle over foreclosure.

The Kinney family has continued legal challenges to their eviction, and they have stayed at a second home during the protests that’s located less than 2 miles from the “Red House,” OPB reported.

When OPB reporters visited the home, the Kinneys’ son Michael answered the door, confirming that the family owned it, but then told the outlet they needed to schedule an interview for any further questions.

Pauline Kinney owns the home, according to property records, having purchased both homes in the 1950s and 1960s. Pauline then sold the “Red House” to her daughter, Julie, in 1995. The Kinneys paid off their house but took out a new mortgage to pay defense lawyers after a family member was arrested in 2002.

Roman Ozeruga, 33, bought the house through a foreclosure sale in 2018 for $260,000. The attempt to evict the Kinneys, a Black and indigenous family, set off protests from left-wing activists that have hit a tipping point in recent days.

Protesters entrenched around the building, setting up fortifications in an effort to establish a “Red House Autonomous Zone.” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler authorized police to use “all lawful means” to end the occupation, leading to clashes between police and protesters.

Police have asked for the protesters to take down the barricades and leave the property as they seek a peaceful resolution to the controversy, FOX 12 reported.

The new owner has offered to sell the home back — at cost — in an attempt to end the controversy.

“We appreciate the opportunity to listen to what people have to say,” Ozeruga said in a statement to Portland TV station KGW. “We are very much open to listen to proposals that can de-escalate and prevent violence that would benefit the neighborhood & community.”