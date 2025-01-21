Portland elections office vandalized hours before Trump’s second inauguration

An Oregon elections office was vandalized and heavily damaged just hours before the second inauguration of President Trump.

Portland police confirmed to Fox News Digital that two dozen windows and two doors were smashed by rocks at the Multnomah County Elections office in southeast Portland in the early hours on Monday.

A spokesperson for the department said an alarm alerted officers to the incident, adding that officers found that the building had been tagged with graffiti.

“We believe 8-10 people were involved,” the officer stated. “In addition, there was some anti-government/anti-establishment graffiti on the building.”

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS LEARN FATE FOR RED POWDER ATTACK ON US CONSTITUTION AT NATIONAL ARCHIVES

Police said multiple suspects fled before officers arrived.

An election worker also told KATU that the vandals threw rocks and smashed every window on the street side of the building, but nothing appeared to be stolen.

The worker added that there did not seem to be any damage inside the building other than shattered glass on the floor and sidewalk outside.

FBI SAYS WASHINGTON, OREGON BALLOT BOX FIRE SUSPECT STILL UNKNOWN, EXPLOSION SEEN ON SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

Officials said there is no indication the vandalism is related to Trump’s inauguration in any way.

Police said no arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation and officials are urging anyone with information to contact Portland police at [email protected] and reference case number 25-17004.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Multnomah County Elections office and did not immediately receive a response.

FIRES AT OREGON AND WASHINGTON BALLOT BOXES CONNECTED, POLICE ID ‘SUSPECT VEHICLE’: ‘ATTACK ON DEMOCRACY’

This is not the first political violence incident to happen in Oregon.

During the 2024 presidential election, an unknown suspect was caught on surveillance video setting a ballot drop box on fire with an incendiary device in Portland, one of several incidents that happened in Oregon and Washington state.

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey called the incident “a direct attack on democracy” as it occurred just days before Election Day.

The first ballot box fire happened on Oct. 8 between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. in Vancouver, Washington, the FBI said. No ballots were damaged in that incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two more incidents happened on Oct. 28 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in Vancouver and Portland. Hundreds of ballots were destroyed in the Vancouver drop box, while officials said three were damaged in Portland.

All three incidents involved improvised incendiary devices placed on the outside of the boxes. Investigators recovered enough material from the devices to link all three fires.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]