Portland chaos: 22 face federal charges over weekend violence

22 people were arrested and are facing federal charges for their roles in protests over the weekend at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.

Protests since May 26 have been followed by nightly criminal activity, including assaults on law enforcement officers, according to court documents.

Other activities detailed in court documents include destruction of property, looting and arson, with the attorney’s office calling the federal courthouse “a nightly target of vandalism.”

SEE IT: PHOTOS OF PORTLAND’S DESTRUCTION, NIGHTLY DEMONSTRATIONS

According to the attorney’s office, six people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning Thursday last week and extending into early the next morning: Carly Anne Ballard, 34, and David Michael Bouchard, 36, are charged with assaulting federal officers. Josslynn Kreutz, 28, Dakota Eastman, 30, Ezra Meyers, 18, and Mark Rolycanov, 28, are charged with failing to obey lawful orders.

Federal law enforcement later on Friday, including agents from Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, arrested Ronald Bernard Hickey, 44, a Canadian National, for harassing and stalking federal employees assigned to assist the Federal Protective Service with ongoing civil unrest in Portland. Hickey allegedly used his Twitter account to release personal information of these employees in an attempt to threaten, intimidate, or incite violence against them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eight other people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning on Saturday and continuing into early Sunday morning: Rebecca Gonzales-Mota, 37; Stephen O’Donnell, 65; Thomas Johnson, 33; Nathan Oderdonk-Snow, 21; Joshua Webb, 22; Pablo Avvacato, 26; and Doug Dean, 34, are charged with assaulting federal officers. Richard Lindstet, 33, is charged with operating a drone in restricted airspace.

Seven other people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest on Sunday night into Monday morning, the attorney’s office continued: Michael Stephenson, 23; Caleb Willis, 29; Noelle Mandolfo, 30; Travis Williams, 27; Patrick Stanford, age unknown; Coree Jefree, age unknown; and Tyler Gabriel, 22, are charged with assaulting federal officers.

Click for more from Fox 12.