Portland anti-ICE riot crushed by federal agents

Federal agents used non-lethal munitions to shut down a large group of protesters who tried to block law enforcement vehicles from entering and exiting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday night.

The chaotic scenes unfolded when agents deployed rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd who had swarmed the compound, according to video captured by Turning Point USA’s Frontlines.

It was the latest in a series of protests outside the ICE building in the sanctuary city which have raged for about a week and a half.

Hundreds of mostly masked protesters had marched on the streets before sunset, some holding signs reading “Nobody is illegal on stolen land” and “Protect immigrants and refugees.” Several were wearing keffiyehs, a symbol often associated with left-wing protest movements.

They then gathered outside the Macadam Avenue building and could be seen trying to block the entrance.

As nighttime fell, tensions escalated and protesters rolled a dumpster in front of the ICE entrance, prompting a barrage of non-lethal blast balls being fired by law enforcement on a rooftop, per the video.

Despite multiple warnings to disperse, the protesters refused to leave. Officers in riot gear then advanced, firing munitions while tear gas filled the air, forcing the group to eventually retreat. Homeland Security cited the need to clear the area so several government vehicles could exit safely.

Smoke grenades were launched at riot police, who responded with overwhelming force to break up the protest.

Rioters were later heard chanting, “Who’s streets, our streets,” and shouting profanities at law enforcement.

It is unclear how many people were arrested in total. Fox News Digital reached out to Homeland Security for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said it arrested two people during the broader demonstration.

Eduardo Diaz, 22, was cited for unlawfully directing a laser pointer at federal officers and later booked on a U.S. Marshal’s hold, while Mariana Rivera-Loza, 19, was arrested for criminal trespass near the Portland ICE facility after ignoring multiple warnings and carrying a shield.

PPB said it doesn’t engage in immigration enforcement and was responsible for maintaining public safety around the protest.