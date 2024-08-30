Popular Missouri chef killed in shooting outside his Irish restaurant, two teens in custody: police

A popular Kansas City, Missouri chef was shot and killed outside of his restaurant on Wednesday afternoon, and two teenage boys were taken into custody less than an hour later, police confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The 44-year-old chef had been taking out the trash behind his Brady & Fox Restaurant & Lounge, when he had an interaction with some people standing by a car that led to his being shot, the Kansas City Police Department said in a release shared with Fox News Digital.

Brady suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting happened around 5:18 p.m.

“Our hearts are broken,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook after the shooting. “There are no words to express our sadness, anger and frustration. Our community is with Shaun’s family – forever…We appreciate the outpouring of support, offers to help, and your love. Together we are united. Together we will grieve. Together we will heal.”

DALLAS POLICE OFFICER KILLED, 2 OTHERS INJURED: ‘WE LOST ONE OF OUR OWN’

The restaurant, which Brady co-owned with chef Graham Farris, also asked for privacy for Brady’s family.

It’s not clear what Brady and the suspects said to each other before he was shot, and the police have not officially released a motive in the crime.

The suspects’ vehicle was also found a short distance away from where they were taken into custody.

MICHIGAN FATHER OF 2 SHOT AND KILLED AFTER DISPUTE WITH NEIGHBOR OVER MULCH: ‘A GENTLE SOUL’

However, witnesses told FOX 4 that Brady had been trying to stop the suspects from breaking into a car.

FOX4 spoke with Brady’s longtime friend Pat O’Neill, who talked about Brady’s character.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Irish community is totally stunned,” Brady’s friend Pat O’Neill told the station. “He was a beloved figure, a native of Ireland, just a generous do-anything-for-anyone kind of guy, so, a lot of us again, stunned, praying, angry, wondering why.”