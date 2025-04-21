Pope Francis dead at 88 and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Pope Francis dead at 88.

2. VP Vance one of Pope Francis’ last visitors.

3. World leaders mourn Pope Francis.

MAJOR HEADLINES

TONGUE TIED – Americans sound off on Trump’s order making English official US language. Continue reading …

TRANSFERRED – Deported illegal and suspected MS-13 gangster transferred from El Salvador prison. Continue reading …

FIERY DISSENT – Alito blasts ‘unprecedented’ SCOTUS move to halt Trump’s Venezuelan deportations. Continue reading …

IDENTITY CRISIS – REAL ID crackdown follows blue states’ moves with illegal immigrant driver licenses. Continue reading …

‘UPHILL BATTLE’ – Expert lays out why teen charged in track star’s slaying could have tough road ahead. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

POWERING DOWN – Biden green energy project halted by Trump admin relied on bad science, study finds. Continue reading …

‘PURGE THESE PEOPLE’ – California mayor wants to give homeless people ‘all the fentanyl they want.’ Continue reading …

CAMBRIDGE CRUSADE – Trump admin reportedly plans to pull $1 billion in funding from Harvard amid clash with university. Continue reading …

‘SLANDERED’ – Sacked Pentagon aides slam leaders for handling of leak investigation. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘PUT UP OR SHUT UP’ – Democrat at center of Kilmar Abrego Garcia saga sends message to Trump admin. Continue reading …

‘NOT PLAYING NICE’ – David Hogg donates $100K to DCCC after plan to primary ‘ineffective’ Democrats ignited civil war in party. Continue reading …

‘NEXT IN LINE’ – MSNBC host warns ‘people of color’ will be targeted after immigrants. Continue reading …

‘NOTHING SERIOUS’ – Dr. Oz’s daughter speaks out after child’s health episode in the White House. Continue reading …

OPINION

VIVEK RAMASWAMY – Why it’s time to take on the administrative state. Continue reading …

MARY KATHARINE HAM – Teachers union bosses put themselves first, teachers and students last. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

NEW ERA OF BULLYING – Teens now using chatbots to create and spread malicious photos of classmates. Continue reading …

‘CRAZY’ – James Gandolfini’s son banned from wildly popular show’s set. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on classic cars, perfect pitches and timeless TV. Take the quiz here …

FOOD FIGHT – Woman rants about chicken dinner uproar with boyfriend, igniting social media debate. Continue reading …

HUNGRY, ANYONE? – Friends are stunned when unexpected companions join them on safari. See video …

WATCH

BILL HEMMER – ‘Telling sign’ of Pope Francis’ health. See video …

JONATHAN MORRIS – Significance behind Pope Francis’ meeting with VP Vance. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

